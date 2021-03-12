10 years ago

March 13, 2011 -- Marilyn and Jim Heltzer were chosen as the 2010 Friends of the Arts recipients. “We are honored to receive this award. While others who ‘do art’ may indeed be the best Friends of the Arts, we are happy to represent those who simply consume and appreciate art, in all of its forms, in this great place,” said the Heltzers.

25 years ago

March 13, 1996 -- It was a kicking good time at the Bemidji High School's first dance show at the high school gymnasium. The high school varsity dance line performed a variety of routines. The Bemidji Middle School Dance Line performed, as well as dance squads from the Just for Kicks program. Quite a few faculty members joined the BHS dance line for a country line dance.

50 years ago

March 13, 1971 -- Last year the Beltrami County Highway Department purchased a huge new truck and according to County Engineer Jim Kemp, the investment is paying off. The truck is a M series tandem and was purchased from Thorson International in Bemidji. It came complete with snow plow and wing and is used for plowing in the winter and hauling gravel in the summer.

100 years ago

March 13, 1921 -- Thieves bent on entering the hardware store of Charles Battles with an iron bar, broke the window in the rear of the store glazed with wire glass. The noise of breaking glass aroused the janitor who was in the basement attending to the furnace. Coming up to investigate, he turned on a light upsetting the burglars' plans and they made a hurried getaway.