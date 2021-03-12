CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest has announced the closure of Forest Road 2794 (Spear Fishing Road) and Forest Road 3648 (Pimushe Boat Access Road).

Forest Road 2794, or Spear Fishing Road, is a seasonal road closing March 15 and scheduled to reopen Nov. 15, dependent on frozen ground conditions.

Forest Road 3648, or Pimushe Boat Access Road, will be closed until the fishing opener to protect the road from damage during the seasonal thaw.

For more information, call the USDA Forest Service at (218) 835-4291.