BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is seeking help from the community for its annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. This year’s campaign runs from March 1 to April 11.

"The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign helps food shelves get through the busy summer months by providing a partial match for donations," a release said.

Bemidji Community Food Shelf has participated in the campaign for many years, and actively promoting it since 2003. According to BCFS Executive Director Mary Mitchell, this is the most important fundraiser of the year because it frontloads the food budget for the summer when donations are down.

The food shelf saw a record number of visits in 2020 and higher numbers could continue though 2021. BCFS is asking area businesses, families, organizations and individuals to help bring in donations of food and dollars. All donations received from March 1 to April 11 will be totaled and reported to the campaign organizers. A partial match will be awarded based on the total donations, the release said.

Donations can be delivered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, call the food shelf at (218) 444-6580.