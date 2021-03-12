BEMIDJI -- Free rides for those seeking vaccinations will be available in the region thanks to the Headwaters Regional Transportation Coordination Council.

According to a release, the HRTCC is helping to coordinate rides to vaccination sites for area residents unable to drive. Individuals needing a ride must live in the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen.

"The inability to get a ride or drive should not be a barrier in getting a vaccine for anyone that wants it," said Mobility Coordinator Bryan McCoy in the release. "Hopefully, by offering this service, more people in our region can get vaccinated more quickly."

To make the process work, The HRTCC is also seeking volunteer drivers to help transport people to vaccination sites. Volunteers must have received a COVID vaccine and show proof, as well as continuing to wear a mask while offering transportation.

McCoy told the Pioneer that the volunteers will be coordinated to pick up the riders and bring them to their desired vaccine site. McCoy also said the HRTCC will close the program once it's no longer needed.

To request a ride or become a volunteer, call (218) 333-6545 or visit headwatersrtcc.org.