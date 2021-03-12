BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has added three new members to its Board of Directors.

According to a release, the new additions include:

Kaitlyn Grenier, a Bemidji resident and co-director of the Hative American nonprofit organization Manidoo Ogitigaan.

Jason Carlson, a resident of McIntosh and the CEO of Tri-Valley Opportunity Council.

Crookston resident Kristi Thorfinnson, a housing specialist coordinator and community development assistant for the Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

"We are excited to welcome these new directors to our board," said Board Chair Kristin Eggerling. "They bring their unique insight, perspectives and expertise to further the work of the foundation and strengthen our region."

The foundation is a charitable nonprofit foundation serving 12 northwestern Minnesota counties.