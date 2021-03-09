10 years ago

March 10, 2011 -- The Bemidji City Council approved a $125,200 gap financing loan, through Bemidji’s revolving loan funds, for a new Harmony Foods building project. This will triple their retail space and result in about 10-14 new jobs. The current Harmony Foods is located on Third Street northwest, but will move into the former TruStar Bank building at 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

25 years ago

March 10, 1996 -- Playwright and Bemidji State University graduate Roy C. Booth of Bemidji says his children's play, "Beanie and the Bamboozling Book Machine," has been produced over 60 times in the U.S., over 20 times in Canada, and once in the U.K., Australia and Switzerland. Disney Co. and Hanna-Barbera have expressed an interest in securing the film option rights.

50 years ago

March 10, 1971 -- For the first time in the history of the city, Bemidji now has a council-woman. Mrs. James “Cameron" McMahon defeated her five male opponents by a substantial margin in the election for a city councilman at-large. A total of 1,363 persons either appeared at the polls to cast their ballot or mailed it in.

100 years ago

March 10, 1921 -- Bueford M. Gile, former agricultural instructor of the Bemidji high school, and who since leaving Bemidji has been engaged in university extension woik, will be associated with the Security State Bank as a vice-president of that institution. Mr. Gile's connection with the Security Bank will be that of rural representative.