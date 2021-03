BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced that the boardwalk at Lake Bemidji State Park will be closed beginning March 15 to re-level portions of the decking.

The project will take 5 to 10 days to complete, depending on weather conditions. Recent frost heaves pushed up the decking, which now has areas where it is swayed as it re-settled, a release said.

For more information or updates, call the Lake Bemidji State Park office at (218) 308-2300.