10 years ago

March 6, 2011 -- The Bemidji City Council will consider a request to support a project seeking a new, more realistic statue of Chief Bemidji. The hope is to commission a high-quality, life-size or larger realistic statue of Chief Bemidji, made of stone, bronze or other permanent material, and locate it in or near Library Park. No city dollars have been requested for the project.

25 years ago

March 6, 1996 -- March is Music in Our Schools Month. Gail Hendershot and Barb Houg of Faire Wind visited the Paul Bunyan Elementary School to play music from Ireland and Belgium on hammered dulcimers. Kindergarten students like Zach Olson and Rossana Lee got a chance to play the dulcimer while Aaron Martell and Andy Iverson got to strum the guitar.

50 years ago

March 6, 1971 -- Elmer Owens, mailman at Hines, bought the Erskine Truck Stop buildings from the state and had them partially dismantled to move them by trucks to Hines. It was necessary to remove seven feet of the bottom walls to eliminate cutting wires along the way. Owens plans to use the buildings for a machinery house and later remodel them for a garage.

100 years ago

March 6, 1921 -- George W. Cross, superintendent of Red Lake agency, returned from St. Paul, where he appeared before the legislative committee of fisheries, explaining the bill before that body with reference to the sale of fish outside of the state. "The bill as it passed the Senate is good," said Mr. Cross, "and we at Red Lake hope it will pass the House."