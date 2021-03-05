According to a release from the county, the restrictions will be for the north and north central frost zones. All gravel surfaced roads will be restricted to 5 tons per axle. All bituminous surfaced roads, meanwhile, will have postings of 5, 7, 9 or 10 tons per axle.

The restrictions are needed because during the spring season the structure of roadways is weakened and is more vulnerable to damage. The restrictions are meant to limit the legal gross axle weights of vehicles, which reduces the amount of damage done to roadways.

No permits will be available for overweight axle loads during this time. For a map of the two frost zones, and a schedule of postings, visit the county's website, www.co.beltrami.mn.us. To report suspected overweight vehicles, call the County Sheriff's Office at (218) 333-9111 or the Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.