BEMIDJI -- A diesel spill spread through areas of downtown Bemidji on Thursday after a valve for a backup power generator failed.

Just after 3 p.m. on March 4, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a large diesel spill in the alley behind 519 Beltrami Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji, according to a release sent from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large amount of diesel fuel in the alley. The fuel trickled south roughly 300 feet down the alley and then headed east across the Bemidji School District Office parking lot and into Beltrami Avenue.

Using absorbent material, including floor dry, pads and brooms, the diesel was contained to the area to prevent further spread, the release said. Containment and clean-up will continue into Friday afternoon.

An investigation determined a valve for a backup power generator failed, causing around 75 gallons of diesel fuel to be spilled on the ground. Prior to clearing the scene, maintenance was on scene fixing the valve, the release said.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department, the City of Bemidji Streets Department, the City of Bemidji Sewer Department, the City of Bemidji Building Department, Beltrami Industrial, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota State Duty Officer.