BEMIDJI -- A group gathered along Paul Bunyan Drive on Thursday for a "Bemidji Stands with George Floyd" demonstration.

The event was hosted by Our Revolution Bemidji, Project for Change, Native Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter, according to the Facebook event page. The demonstration was held ahead of the Derek Chauvin trial, which begins Monday, March 8, with jury selection; opening arguments are slated for March 29.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd, a Black man, after he knelt on Floyd’s neck until he lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead.

Bemidji saw its largest protests in response to the killing last summer.