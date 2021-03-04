BEMIDJI -- A formal invitation is no longer required to receive a coronavirus vaccine from Sanford Health for residents 65 and older.

On Thursday, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota announced it's opening COVID-19 vaccinations at its Bemidji location to anyone 65 and older, whether they had received an invitation from the provider or not. Those who meet the age requirement, and who've yet to be vaccinated, can call (877) 701-0779 to schedule an appointment.

Both the appointment and the vaccine come at no cost to the recipient. Additionally, being a previous patient with Sanford Health is not a requirement.

Following the vaccination, recipients will be observed on site for 15 minutes. The most common side effects listed by Sanford in a release were injection site pain, soreness and swelling.

Preferences for which vaccine a person receives will not be accepted. If the vaccine requires a second dose, the patient will schedule a second appointment with the same type.

The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose after 21 days, while Moderna's second dose comes 28 days after. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine doesn't require a second booster dose.

Sanford Health in Bemidji has been vaccinating since mid-December when it began administering doses to frontline staff.