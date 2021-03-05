BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has launched a COVID Community Heroes Campaign to seek out individuals, nonprofit organizations and businesses throughout the region who are making an impact during challenging COVID-19 times.

Nominations will be accepted through May 1. The NMF campaign committee will review submissions monthly and select COVID Community Heroes on a rolling basis, a release said.

"Highlighting these hidden heroes throughout the Northwest Minnesota region, COVID Community Heroes seeks to recognize these actions -- in hopes to emphasize what unites us, rather than divides us," the release said.

Two levels of heroes will be recognized: Green Star Heroes and Blue Star Heroes.

Green Star Heroes will be individuals, businesses or nonprofits "that have gone above and beyond to serve their community during the pandemic." They will receive region-wide recognition, a COVID Community Heroes thank you gift and a $500 donation to the charity or nonprofit of their choice that is located within northwest Minnesota.

Blue Star Heroes will be individuals, businesses or nonprofits who "have acted to inspire hope and promote unity during these difficult times." They will also receive region-wide recognition and a COVID Community Heroes thank you gift.

Anyone in the northwest Minnesota region can nominate a community hero online by visiting www.nwmf.org/covidhero.