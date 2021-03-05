According to a press release, Dr. Cooper Wriston of Sanford Bemidji Dermatology will hold the screening from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. The screening will take place at Sanford's clinic at 1611 Anne St. NW.

The screening will be completed by a certified dermatologist and participants will have the opportunity to schedule any necessary follow-up appointments. The screening will only cover areas traditionally sun-exposed during the winter months, including head, face, ears, neck and arms.

"Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and it is estimated that one person dies from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer every hour," Wriston said in the release. "Yet, not only is skin cancer preventable, it's highly treatable when detected early. Unlike other cancers, skin cancer can be seen on the surface of your skin, making it critical to regularly check your skin for changing or suspicious spots."

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at (218) 333-5310.