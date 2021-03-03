CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. — Approximately 1,100 Minnesota National Guardsmen from Task Force 1-194 are preparing to deploy to the Middle East for a nine-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

While deployed, the soldiers will mobilize and resume responsibilities within the CENTCOM Area of Operations assuming the Operation Spartan Shield response force mission, according to a news release from the Guard.

The unit’s deployment ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/194Armor at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are asked to view the ceremony virtually.

The task force includes soldiers from the following units:

1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor —Brainerd



Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor —Camp Ripley



Company A, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor —Sauk Centre



Company B, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor —St. Cloud



Company C, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor —East St. Paul



Company A, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry —Detroit Lakes



Company B, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry —Crookston



Company C, 134th Brigade Support Battalion —Cottage Grove



Company G, 134th Brigade Support Battalion —Camp Ripley



The soldiers will travel to Fort Bliss, Texas, for additional training prior to traveling overseas, according to the release.