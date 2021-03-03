10 years ago

March 3, 2011 -- On June 27, 1977, Elisabeth Congdon was brutally murdered by suffocation in her home, Glensheen, known as the historic Congdon Estate in Duluth. Bemidji High School mock trial students have successfully argued both sides of the case in various courthouses, earning them BHS’s first trip in decades to the state high school mock trial competition.

25 years ago

March 3, 1996 -- Mark Hovestol, president of Oak Hills Bible College and Oak Hills Fellowship, unveiled plans to build a new $800,000 Community Life Center at its campus on Lake Marquette as part of a $1.2 million capital and ministry expansion campaign. It will include an expanded chapel, music and drama facilities, more classrooms and student recreational areas.

50 years ago

March 3, 1971 -- In addition to discussing teacher salary negotiations, the Bemidji Board of Education awarded the contract for new band uniforms and discussed expansion of modular scheduling at the high school and eventual operation of schools on a year round basis. The bid for 100 new band uniforms, including suits for the director and drum major, came to $11,304.

100 years ago

March 3, 1921 -- The State Board of Control has appointed the following persons to serve on the Beltrami County Child Welfare board for the year 1921: Reappointments -- Mrs. James C. Given, Bemidji; J. C. McGhee, Bemidji; New appointments -- Mrs. C. L. Brownrigg, Baudette; Mrs. R. H.Schumaker, Bemidji; and Edward Paulson, county commissioner, Bemidji.