BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Regional Airport was awarded a grant of more than $1 million last week to help offset impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, $1.01 million was awarded to the airport's Authority Commission, which was funded through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program. The program was established in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act of 2020, passed in December.

The program provides grants to assist airports in preparing and responding to the pandemic. The funds can be used for costs related to airport operations, personnel, cleaning and debt service payments.

Along with the Bemidji facility, the Duluth International Airport received $1.6 million, while the Falls International Airport-Einarson Field in International Falls and the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing each received just over $1 million.

"Since the COVID crisis first began, airports across the nation have seen a steep drop in travel and, subsequently, a massive loss in revenue," Congressman Pete Stauber, R-MN8 said in a release. "This funding will help maintain a clean and safe environment for airport employees and travelers, helping to spur continued economic recovery."

"This grant is important for the airport's short, and long-term future and will help ensure it remains a quick and convenient travel center for northern Minnesota," Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach, R-MN8 in a release. "An open and accessible airport is key for connecting local industry to the global market, attracting economic development and facilitating tourism."