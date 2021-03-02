Here are some of the major developments since Sanford Health and North Country Health Services merged operations in March of 2011:

April 2011: Lake Region Bone and Joint Surgeons merged with Sanford Health.

October 2011: The first cardiology procedures were performed at Sanford Bemidji.

January 2012: Sanford Health purchased the operations of Clearwater Health Services, which includes the hospital and clinic in Bagley, the Bagley Ambulance Service and a clinic in Clearbrook.

June 2012: Sanford Bemidji established a Sanford LifeFlight (now AirMed) base at the Nary Airport to transport patients between hospitals and respond to emergencies.

June 2012: Sanford unveiled plans for a 24-hour cardiology center and robotic surgery system.

January 2013: Sanford Bemidji opened the region's only heart and vascular center with a cardiology clinic and cardiac catheterization lab.

May 2013: Sanford implemented a new electronic medical record system that included what is now known as My Sanford Chart.

July 2013: Sanford Bemidji Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center opened at its new location on the northwest side of the Bemidji hospital.

September 2013: The Sanford Bemidji Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center opened on the second floor of the hospital's Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center.

February 2014: A new $1.5 million Sanford Bagley Clinic opened at more than three times the size of the former facility.

October 2014: Edith Sanford Breast Center opened within the Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic.

June 2015: The Sanford Bagley Eye Center & Optical opened.

January 2017: Sanford Bemidji Medical Center opened a special care nursery to care for special needs babies born after 32 weeks of gestation.

March 2017: Sanford Park Rapids Clinic opened.

September 2017: Sanford Health purchased the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center in Bemidji.

August 2018: The Joe Lueken Cancer Center opened at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

June 2019: The Sanford Health PrimeWest Residential Support Center for mental health patients opened near the main campus with 14 beds.

July 2019: The Sanford Blackduck Pharmacy & Outpatient Rehab Clinic opened in the lower level of the Sanford Blackduck Clinic.