BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department's community gardens plots are now available to reserve.

The community is welcome to use the plots to grow their own flowers and vegetables. The garden areas are fenced in and water is available, a release said. Plots should be ready for planting by May 29.

All plots run seasonal May through October. Plots are available at the Nymore Garden, 625 Mile Ave. SE, the Rako Garden Site, 424 Rako St. SW, or in the Neighborhood Garden, located on 19th Street.

A limited number of plots are available and preference will be given to city residents. Cost of the plots are $15 to $30 depending on the size.

"Garden Start Up Kits" are also available through the city this year. The kits have everything you need to get your garden ready for planting, the release said. Each kit contains a bucket for supplies, watering can, seed start tray, seeds and an informational packet on gardening. Kits cost $15.

To reserve a plot, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.