10 years ago

February 27, 2011 -- In 1978, Bob Lehmann was driving through Hermantown, Minn., when he was stopped by a Minnesota State trooper for speeding. The experience led him to consider a career in law enforcement. Lehmann, Captain of the Bemidji Police Department, is retiring after nearly 30 years in law enforcement. “I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Bemidji,” he said.

25 years ago

February 27, 1996 -- A week after it disappeared and a day after the disappearance received national media attention, Paul Bunyan's winter hat was returned. The hat was returned in good shape, after an appeal from the Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials, since it is so late in the winter season, have decided to not return the hat to Paul's head this winter.

50 years ago

February 27, 1971 -- Bemidji Area Vocational School has made "good progress" in nearly four years of existence, said E. M. Outwin, director of the school. According to Outwin, the school graduated about 60 in clerical training in its first year, currently averages about 100 students graduating each year from its 150 average student population It has a capacity for 170 students.

100 years ago

February 27, 1921 -- While resting in his shack, after his day's work cutting wood, John Egan was aroused by a bullet whizzing through the window of his shack and passing out the other side. The shack is located in the swamp about three and a half miles north of Bemidji and fifteen rods from the main highway. There was no one and no reason could be found for the shot.