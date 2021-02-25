BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University recently hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on Feb. 4, which helped collect a total of 25 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 29 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 24 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive. One donor also came forward to donate Power Red Cells which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were eight people who volunteered for the first time. a release said.

In the release, Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Abigail Schummer, who coordinated the drive, and Delta Theta Kappa which sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Tawny Dahler, Ashley Nelson, Katie Emmans, Brynn Dammer, and Bella Koch.

"Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of is that the need for blood never ceases," Vitalant said in the release. "Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and planning, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive."

Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The organization is providing an initial test to help identify donors who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors.

Because antibodies are part of the body's immune response and not the virus itself, antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection. Donors are asked to postpone donations if they are feeling unwell or suspect they may have COVID-19. Individuals must be symptom free for at least 28 days to be eligible to give blood. Learn more about eligibility for convalescent plasma donation by visiting vitalant.org/covidfree.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.