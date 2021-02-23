10 years ago

February 24, 2011 -- DWI Court, operating now in its fourth year on what was supposed to be a three year grant, will get some help from the Bemidji City Council. The council approved a $10,000 allocation to cover the one-year cost of frequent, random compliance checks. For the one-year fix, the money will come from liquor store profits.

25 years ago

February 24, 1996 -- The Bemidji Area Race Relations Task Force believes the hiring of a court advocate will not only help many people caught up in the criminal justice system but save the county money as well. Jim Thunder Hawk brings a wealth of experience to his new position. He was hired by the task force but is technically employed by Beltrami County.

50 years ago

Newsletter signup for email alerts

February 24, 1971 -- An electrical power failure caused blackouts throughout Manitoba, Minnesota and North Dakota. W. C. Naylor, of Bemidji, district manager of Otter Tail Power Co., said a preliminary analysis indicates human error on a Saskatchewan Power Corp. 230,000-volt switching operation forced excess power through lines in Manitoba and into the United States.

100 years ago

February 24, 1921 -- Alec Doran, believing in the great possibilities of Bemidji, gave expression of a new grocery store when he purchased the building north of his present meat market heretofore occupied by the china department of the Huffman & O'Leary house furnishing store. Mr. Doran will open his modern grocery store as soon as the building can be properly arranged.