10 years ago

February 24, 2011 -- DWI Court, operating now in its fourth year on what was supposed to be a three year grant, will get some help from the Bemidji City Council. The council approved a $10,000 allocation to cover the one-year cost of frequent, random compliance checks. For the one-year fix, the money will come from liquor store profits.

25 years ago

February 24, 1996 -- The Bemidji Area Race Relations Task Force believes the hiring of a court advocate will not only help many people caught up in the criminal justice system but save the county money as well. Jim Thunder Hawk brings a wealth of experience to his new position. He was hired by the task force but is technically employed by Beltrami County.

50 years ago

February 24, 1971 -- An electrical power failure caused blackouts throughout Manitoba, Minnesota and North Dakota. W. C. Naylor, of Bemidji, district manager of Otter Tail Power Co., said a preliminary analysis indicates human error on a Saskatchewan Power Corp. 230,000-volt switching operation forced excess power through lines in Manitoba and into the United States.

100 years ago

February 24, 1921 -- Alec Doran, believing in the great possibilities of Bemidji, gave expression of a new grocery store when he purchased the building north of his present meat market heretofore occupied by the china department of the Huffman & O'Leary house furnishing store. Mr. Doran will open his modern grocery store as soon as the building can be properly arranged.