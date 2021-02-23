BEMIDJI -- With the winter season entering a stage of melting and freezing, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is reminding residents of how to handle ice dams.

According to a release, build-up of ice on one's roof can lead to water damage to a home. The dams are caused by warm air leaking from a home because of inadequate air sealing. The heat from the home's interior then gets into the attic and melts the underside of snow on the roof, which flows down until it reaches a cold spot and freezes.

Eventually, that water can build up and cause damage to interior ceilings and walls. If this is taking place, the agency recommends hiring a professional to remove the dam with steamers. Before such a dam builds up, though, the agency states residents should seal leaks in their homes with caulking, expanding spray foam, or attic insulation.

To help find where leaks may be, the department recommends a home energy assessment or audit, where thermal technology is used to find where seals are needed.

Minnesotans are recommended to not use heating cables to remove dams, as they will shorten the life of a roof and add to energy costs. The agency also recommends against removing ice with chippers, chemicals or heat, which can damage shingles and gutters.

Local providers have more electric assessment information on their websites. For Beltrami Electric Cooperative, visit www.beltramielectric.com/home-energy-assessment, and for Otter Tail Power Company, go to www.otpco.com/my-energy-use/home-energy-analyzer.