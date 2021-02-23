According to a release, new FirstNet cell sites and other network enhancements were established by AT&T. The new infrastructure is part of the company's FirstNet network expansion which is taking place across the state to increase communications coverage, capacity and capabilities for public safety.

The new cell sites are located in Beltrami, Lake, Lake of the Woods and Pine Counties. Specifically, the sites are in Blackduck, Finlayson, Grygla, Isabella and Williams.

The locations, the release states, were identified by state and public safety stakeholders as priority locations for increased network coverage and capacity to better support emergency communications. FirstNet has been established nationwide and is built out in private-public partnerships with AT&T.

"FirstNet is a dedicated broadband platform for public safety, by public safety," said FirstNet Authority CEO Edward Parkinson. "We worked hand-in-hand with Minnesota's public safety community to understand their needs for the network. And, these network enhancements are a prime example of how that input and feedback is becoming reality."

"Minnesota's first responders deserve reliable coverage across the state to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents," AT&T Minnesota President Paul Weirtz said. "And with FirstNet, that's exactly what they're getting. We couldn't be more proud to support the public safety mission and bring the state's first responders, and residents, greater access to the connectivity they need to do their jobs."