10 years ago

February 20, 2011 -- Josh Wise, a Minnesota Citizens for the Arts representative, expects art funding will be cut this year. More than 60 art supporters from Bemidji and surrounding areas met with Wise and Sen. John Carlson. With a projected $6.2 billion deficit overshadowing the state, Carlson was asked by attendees to find a way to lessen the blow of the chopping axe.

25 years ago

February 20, 1996 -- It was the first time the Finlandia marathon had a blind skier, but it was also the first time for Cindy Lien of St. Paul to ski in the 25-kilometer Bemidjithon. She finished with a time of 2:48. This is her sixth year of skiing, third year in competitions. She said she only fell five times, adding the only stumbling block is finding someone to help describe the trails.

50 years ago

February 20, 1971 -- Painted Dancing Dolls will be among the circus characters skating in the final production of the Fantasy On Ice show. The figure skaters appeared in a matinee performance themed “Under the Big Top.” The production includes youngsters from 4 to 15-years old from the Bemidji Figure Skating Club and the city’s skating recreation program.

100 years ago

February 20, 1921 -- Bemidji is to have a new retail building material and fuel yard. M. L. Matson, former manager of the St. Hilaire Retail Lumber Co., and A. P. Ritchie, postmaster, will be incorporated under the name of the Matson-Ritchie Lumber Co. A site has been secured at the corner of Third street and America avenue where buildings and offices will be built.