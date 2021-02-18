BEMIDJI -- Voting is now open for the Name a Snowplow contest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

After receiving nearly 24,000 creative name submissions, MnDOT staff and leadership have reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists for public voting.

MnDOT focused on selecting names that were submitted frequently; names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences; or those submissions that were particularly unique, creative or Minnesota-specific, a release said.

Voting is now available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow. Voting will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once for up to eight of their favorite names.

In early March, MnDOT expects to announce the eight winners and the areas of the state where those named snowplows will be located -- one snowplow in each MnDOT District.