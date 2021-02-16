10 years ago

February 17, 2011 -- Harry Takhar continues to work to secure tenants for Pinnacle Village outlet mall. The plan has been for a 115,000 square-foot outlet center and a 170,000 square-foot big-box retailer first phase. Takhar said he still envisions a mixed-use center, but said a specific plan will depend on tenants and financial institutions as to what can be invested.

25 years ago

February 17, 1996 -- With a fresh snowfall the cross country trails at Buena Vista were just beautiful for Finlandia. More than 550 cross-country skiers hit the trails for the 1996 Minnesota Finlandia Ski Marathon events, with the elite in the KB101 50km, the Harmony Foods Bemidjithon 25km and the new Buena Vista Classic 25km and the Northwoods 12km Tour.

50 years ago

February 17, 1971 -- The Housing and Urban Development Administration (HUD) freeze on federal grant applications will greatly affect the City of Bemidji. Grants being affected are; a well field by the airport and sewer extension. Also, a sewer and water project in the Nymore area, tertiary treatment facilities at the city sewage plant and expansion of Cameron Park.

100 years ago

February 17, 1921 -- Everton and Patterson, proprietors of the new cafe opened at 112 Third street, have decided upon the name of "The Enterprise Cafe" for their establishment. This name was submitted by Mrs. A. Nikle, and the winner of the contest received a five dollar meal ticket. Mrs. Nikle was the first to submit this name, others proposed the same name after her.