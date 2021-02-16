BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Finlandia Community Health Sports Board announced on Tuesday that the 39th annual Minnesota Finlandia Cross Country Ski Marathon for 2021 has been canceled. The event was to be held Feb. 20.

"COVID concerns and low snow cover made the decision a difficult one," organizers said in a release. "The safety of the skiers and our volunteers are a huge factor. The Minnesota Finlandia always strives to provide a quality race that is enjoyable and safe.

"Decisions to cancel are never easy to make and come with great sadness. Our hope is that the remainder of the always short ski season shows more promise. We are truly sorry to make this decision and hope to see you all next year at the Minnesota Finlandia 2022."

For information and updates, or to volunteer with races, visit www.minnesotafinlandia.com.