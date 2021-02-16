BEMIDJI -- Food Boxes will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive.

The goal is to serve as many community members as possible. One box is available per family/person. If attendees wish to pick up a box for another person/family, organizers ask that a representative from that family is present in the vehicle.

The food distribution is available to the community in partnership with the United Way of Bemidji Area, the North Country Food Bank and the Sanford Center.

For more information, contact the United Way at (218) 444-8929.