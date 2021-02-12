BEMIDJI -- The community provided a great deal of support to the United Way of Bemidji Area last year, and in turn, the organization was able to give back to the area in even more ways.

During a virtual celebration on Thursday, local United Way Executive Director Denae Alamano said the organization's 2020 campaign raised $554,273, surpassing its goal of $525,000. In addition to detailing its own success, the United Way announced its annual honors, including its major accolade, the Axe Award.

The Axe Award is given to a business that goes above and beyond in how it cares for the community. For 2020, the city-owned Sanford Center event facility was selected as the Axe Award recipient.

"Staff, under the leadership of Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard, have shown extraordinary dedication and commitment for using their time and facility space for the betterment of the community," Alamano said. "Throughout the year, many situations arose quickly that needed an almost immediate solution. We're so proud to work with them on a regular basis."

According to the presentation, staff at the Sanford Center volunteered to assist at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf every week, and provided their parking lot to the United Way and North Country Food Bank to distribute 250,000 pounds of food as part of the Farmers to Families program. The Sanford Center staff also helped provide a site for the United Way's Holiday Gifts of Hope program, which served 787 children.

"This past year, more than ever, we have seen the importance of pulling together to live united," Alamano said.

During Thursday's presentation, other highlights of the past year shared were: