10 years ago

February 13, 2011 -- The Village at South Shore, a 140-acre redevelopment area along the south shore of Lake Bemidji has a new name, logo, website and marketing and promotion efforts aimed at achieving one goal; sell the land. "The whole idea of a village really sets the right tone," said Dave Hengel, with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission.

25 years ago

February 13, 1996 -- The Bemidji Junior Varsity wrestling team closed its season unbeaten, a forfeit over Perham and stopping BCLB 31-28. It was the second 17-0 campaign in three years for Chet Grauberger's forces who are 47-2 over the past three years. BCLB jumped to a 22-6 lead after six bouts, but the Jacks won the next six. It was Bemidji's closest call of the year.

50 years ago

February 13, 1971 -- Visits by local beauty operators to three Bemidji rest homes proved that Women are Women at any age. The beauticians, members of the local chapter of the National Hairdressers and Cosmetologists Association, donated their time and services to the elderly women residents in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the national organization.

100 years ago

February 13, 1921 -- The Flaaten Conservatory of Music of Duluth will open a branch school of music in Bemidji. It is the aim of this institution to make Bemidji the musical center of North Central Minnesota. Instruction will be given in all departments including piano, voice culture, violin and a free course of theory, keyboard harmony, sight reading and ear training.