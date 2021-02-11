BEMIDJI -- Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of the Pick It Pro Football Challenge, a free online contest for participants to pick the winners of the 2021 Pro Football Playoff games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.

There were 425 participants registered for the Challenge with the top 10 finishers all winning a credit on their Paul Bunyan Communications account.

The top three winners include:

1st Place: Brad Kuzel from Guthrie won a $500 credit.

2nd Place: Jack Lundgren from Osseo won a $250 credit.

3rd Place: Derek Benson from Bemidji won a $100 credit.

The next Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-It Challenge is March Mania for the College Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament coming up in March, a release said.

For more information or to participate, visit paulbunyan.net.