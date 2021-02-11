BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has launched a COVID Community Heroes Campaign to seek out individuals, nonprofit organizations and businesses throughout the region who are making an impact during these challenging times.

Nominations will be accepted now through May 1. The NMF campaign committee will review submissions monthly and select COVID Community Heroes on a rolling basis, a release said.

Highlighting these hidden heroes throughout the Northwest Minnesota region, COVID Community Heroes seeks to recognize these actions in hopes to emphasize what unites us, rather than divides us, the release said.

Anyone in the Northwest Minnesota region can nominate a community hero online by visiting www.nwmf.org/covidhero.