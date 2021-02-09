BEMIDJI -- Despite frigid temperatures, Bemidjians trickled out to cast their ballots on Tuesday in a special election held to fill the vacant at-large seat on the Bemidji City Council.

The position was vacated last summer when Jim Thompson, who was elected in 2018, resigned because of health reasons.

Vying for the spot which will position Bemidji to have a full council once again, are semi-retired architect, former mayor and council member Dave Larson, 75, and Daniel Jourdain, 34, who works as an employment specialist for the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. The race will determine who holds the city's at-large seat through 2022.

In the Bemidji Armory, the Ward 2 polling place, Election Judge Linda Lemmer remarked that the morning had been slow. As of 9:30 a.m. only 11 people had voted so far since the polls opened at 7 a.m. The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters should cast their ballots at their regular polling place for this special election.

Full results from the election will be available Tuesday night on bemidjipioneer.com.