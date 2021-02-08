BEMIDJI -- Over the weekend, town “celebrities” braved sub zero temperatures for the Bemidji Jaycees’ annual BRRRmidji Plunge, leaping into the icy waters of Lake Bemidji for an honorable community cause.

For the past month, four famous Bemidjians competed to raise the most in donations for their local charity of choice in preparation for the event.

On Saturday -- the day of the plunge -- it was announced that Tim Lutz, superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools, had raised the most in donations for Evergreen Youth and Family Services, a community-based organization committed to strengthening youth and preserving families in northern Minnesota.

As the winner of the fundraising event, Lutz was expected to take the plunge. However, he was also accompanied into the freezing waters by Larissa Donovan, the news director of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting radio stations, and Aliza Thoring, the Bemidji Jaycees' 89th Chapter President.

Donovan raised funds for the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter, a domestic violence emergency crisis shelter and advocacy program supporting victims/survivors of intimate partner violence.

Thoring raised funds for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, an organization that works to provide fresh, nourishing foods for those experiencing food insecurity in Beltrami County and the Bemidji School District.

Noemi Aylesworth, a First Realty Real Living realtor, did not take the plunge, but raised funds for Support Within Reach, a private, non-profit, community service organization serving residents and those impacted by incidents of sexual violence.

While Saturday averaged around -20 degrees, the temperature wasn't unheard of for past BRRRmidji Plunges. On Facebook, the Bemidji Jaycees announced, "It was a day that put the 'brrr' in the BRRRmidji Plunge but it wasn't the coldest day we've ever done the event."

In past years, the cold water plunge has taken place on Lake Bemidji, typically open to anyone who registered, raised pledges and then wished to jump in the freezing waters.

But this year, the event was closed to spectators due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Members of the community were still able to watch the plunge in a live stream, which was shared on the Bemidji Jaycees’ social media.