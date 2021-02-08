LEECH LAKE -- The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has a plan to create a new construction jobs program in the works, with a goal of increasing employment, housing, and homeownership opportunities for Leech Lake community members.

The Leech Lake Tribal Development Division is currently conducting a feasibility study for a proposed vertically-integrated construction workforce program, according to a release from Stephanie Joven from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Development Division. In a vertically-integrated construction project, individual components are manufactured by the construction company itself, rather than a third-party vendor.

The proposed program would work hand in hand with Leech Lake Tribal College to provide construction focused training programs, develop a panelized housing manufacturing facility, and offer a variety of mortgage and financing options for band members to buy the affordable housing the facility will produce.

The department is currently seeking survey participants with construction experience or wanting to pursue a construction-related job who are open to working on the Leech Lake Reservation.

The survey is open now until March 5, and those who participate will be entered into a drawing for a $100 prize. The survey is accessible at https://arcg.is/1SfCmK0.

If the vertically-integrated workforce program is shown to be feasible, its developments will help increase employment, housing development, and homeownership opportunities in the Leech Lake community, the release said.

Leech Lake Tribal College will provide four to five week construction certification courses to educate the workforce laborers needed to manufacture home panels and build homes within Leech Lake. Collaborations between LLTC and non-profit agencies and private sector contractors also ensure a path towards on-the-job training and apprenticeship programs, the release said.

Leech Lake Financial Services will assist potential homeowners with a budget, proper credit score, savings plan and guidance to keep them on the right path.

This effort is funded by the Economic Development Administration as well Leech Lake Tribal College, Leech Lake Financial Services, and regional and state networks including the Region Five Development Commission, Widseth, Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program and Sweet Grass Consulting, LLC.

To speak with someone regarding this survey or project, contact Michael Brydge, principal director at Sweet Grass Consulting, LLC at (540) 448-1826 or michael@sweetgrassconsulting.net.