10 years ago

February 10, 2011 -- The Bemidji Nordic ski teams will send three athletes to the state meet as Tony Sagedahl, Adam Holter and Bailey Drewes finished among the top-eight qualifiers during the Section 8AA meet at Camp Ripley. “Our guys did not leave anything on the course,” said Lumberjacks coach Mark Walters. “They put their hearts into their races. I’m proud of everyone.”

25 years ago

February 10, 1996 -- About 60 Bemidji area elementary students put on their creative hats as they displayed their "inventions" as part of the Bemidji School District's seventh annual Challenge Inventors' Fair at the Middle School. There is no right or wrong way as all students are winners, says Rita Rabe, Challenge Program teacher and fair organizer.

50 years ago

February 10, 1971 -- Contracts totaling $662,156 for construction of a new 12 room elementary school to be located south of Bemidji were awarded. The elementary school project attracted considerably more bidders than any recent public school construction. Ten bids for the general construction, six for mechanical contract work and four for electrical work.

100 years ago

February 10, 1921 -- That the stumps will literally "fly" in Beltrami County this year is a certainty. That where one acre of cut-over land has been cleared in the past, hundreds will be put under the plow. For the future, we must realize that united cooperation is necessary. We have a vast area to clear. We have room for a half million of farm population.