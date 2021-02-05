10 years ago

February 6, 2011 -- Sadie Hamrin, 10, of Bemidji, achieved first place in the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Competition. The competition is for high school students or younger and open to all orchestral instruments, including piano. Hamrin is instructed by Michelle Laliberte of Bemidji and is the youngest member of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra.

25 years ago

February 6, 1996 -- 150 snowmobiles left Thief River Falls and headed for the Beltrami County Fairgrounds as participants in the ISOC 500 cross country race. The sleds are scheduled to leave Bemidji for a return trip to Roseau. It was exciting to see two sleds vying for position, as one sled was closely followed by another racer coming into the last turn into the fairgrounds.

50 years ago

February 6, 1971 -- Richard Knoll, guest artist for the Bemidji State College music department production of “Pagliacci” is a professor of music and artist-in-residence at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. He is a firm believer that opera should be a part of everyone’s experience and is convinced that every college student should know opera as an art form.

100 years ago

February 6, 1921 -- The high school girls basketball team played the Normal school girls in the second of a three game series for the city championship defeating the pedagogues by the overwhelming score of 22 to 5. The students whitewashed the teachers in the first half 12 to 0. The game was exciting despite the one sidedness of the score and was hard fought all the way.