BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation began in troubling times and this past year it had to go back to its roots and once again help communities through immense issues.

The organization held its State of the Foundation event on Tuesday, Feb. 2, with a recap of operations for 2020. During the digital event, Foundation President and CEO Karen White addressed the annual recap with a presentation that began with some history.

"The Northwest Minnesota Foundation was born from the Farm Crisis of the 1980s, a time when communities, families, farms and so much of the way of life in the region looked very bleak," White said. "The foundation was created with the generosity of the McKnight Foundation as well as the resilience and commitment by leaders throughout the region.

"Today, we confront a crisis of a different sort, the COVID-19 pandemic," said White. "At the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, we've not forgotten our history, and we continue to be here to serve our purpose of building better lives for those who call the region home."

Before digging into the specifics of the financial efforts of 2020, White broke down how the organization operates, describing the foundation as a house with two sides. One is the philanthropy side, which has 388 component funds that support philanthropic initiatives throughout the region.

In total, there are $33 million in endowed assets for the foundation's philanthropic efforts, with a payout between $2 million and $3 million per year in grants, scholarships and mission-related expenses.

The other side is focused on the foundation's programs, which address matters including child care, homelessness, entrepreneurship/small business development and housing. There is also a program on helping communities thrive and another focused on children and families.

The program side of the organization has close to $32 million in endowed assets, with typically $2 million going out per year.

Once the pandemic reached the area in March, White said the whole Foundation took action to support the communities in its region.

"Through multiple grant rounds, we've provided $392,000 to non-profits and agencies in the region serving those impacted by the pandemic," White said. "Through grants, we provided $393,000 to child care providers, helping to keep their businesses open during these challenging times."

To date, White said the Foundation has allocated $283,000 for grants and has leveraged $866,965 from other foundations, state resources and donors. Additionally, White said for businesses, the organization provided more than $3.8 million in loans and grants from several resources.

For the year as a whole, White shared the following data points for the presentation:

For the child care finance program, $68,000 in forgivable loans and $30,000 in low-interest loans was provided. The support created 222 new slots and 71 slots were retained.

The housing grant program provided four grants worth $20,000 and the housing loan program provided one loan to $125,000.

The foundation funded four grants totaling $50,000 to support emergency and day shelter programs.

Since its founding, the organization has provided $44 million in grants and $30 million in loans. According to White, the foundation has created or retained 3,232 jobs.