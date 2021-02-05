BEMIDJI -- The region is in for a blast of polar air this weekend with temperatures expected to drastically fall.

With frigid temperatures expected from wind chills, the National Weather Service's Grand Forks office has put a wind chill warning in effect from Friday evening through Tuesday morning. According to a weather statement from the agency, dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 50 below zero, are possible for portions of eastern North Dakota, as well as northwest Minnesota.

Additionally, for central Minnesota, the National Weather Service's Twin Cities office put out a notice, informing residents in central Minnesota communities, such as Brainerd, that wind chills of at least 25 below are expected.

Vince Godon, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, said the coldest time periods for Bemidji will be on Sunday morning and Monday morning. Those days, wind chills of 50 below zero are expected.

"Bemidji is going to be in the coldest zone," Godon said. "If you go further south, like Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes and Wadena, it may be slightly warmer."

Once these wind chills hit the area, Godon said there are two types of weather notices likely. For wind chills between 25 below and 40 below, a wind chill advisory is in effect, while anything below -40 is a wind chill warning.

"Anything along the U.S. Highway 2 area is likely going to go into wind chill warning areas, while places south may be in wind chill advisories," Godon said.

In cases of dangerous wind chills, the weather agency states frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Those who live in a wind chill warning area are advised to avoid going outside.

If a person must go outside during a wind chill warning, they're advised to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows their whereabouts.

The weather anticipated for the weekend will not just be colder than previous weeks, it will be below average, too.

"It's been warm the last couple of months, with December and January being very mild," Godon said. "So, this is our coldest stretch this season. This will be below our average, since our averages for this time of year are around 2 below or 3 below for overnight lows. We're going to be looking at 25 to 30 below in some spots."