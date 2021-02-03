BEMIDJI -- Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. and Voyageurs Expeditionary School teacher Joe Gould were recently named to the statewide board of directors for Minnesota Boys and Girls Clubs.

The Minnesota Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs announced the addition of three new members to their board last week. Board members serve two-year terms and oversee the operation and strategy of the twelve-member state advocacy organization for Minnesota Boys and Girls Clubs, and all Minnesota youth, a release from the BGCMA said. The board has ten members.

Jackson is a long-time foster parent and was a member of local Boys and Girls Clubs while growing up in Leech Lake and in North Minneapolis. He serves as the Chairman of Leech Lake and is the Vice President of the unified Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. Jackson has been in tribal government since 2014.

Gould is a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area and a teacher at Voyageurs Expeditionary School. Before teaching full-time, Gould was a legislative staff person at the Minnesota House of Representatives, where he lobbied for rural school districts, afterschool programs and worked on several issues facing greater Minnesota.

Also named to the board was former Minnesota State Senator Jeffrey Hayden of Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Alliance is a nonprofit subsidiary of Boys and Girls Clubs of America. All Boys and Girls Clubs organizations in Minnesota are independent, nonprofits, or part of Indigenous tribal governments, operated by local boards and staff.

“We are excited to add some great, knowledgeable voices to our board to help advocate for Minnesota kids,” said Alliance Board president Tom Schnack.