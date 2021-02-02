10 years ago

February 3, 2011 -- Bemidji State University is preparing for “the students of 2020,” as BSU President Richard Hanson stated. In keeping up with new enrollment trends and changing times, BSU plans to renovate Birch Hall and eventually tear down Maple Hall. Dale Ladig, BSU’s director of Residential Life, is excited about the plans to renovate Birch Hall in 2011-12.

25 years ago

February 3, 1996 -- Kelliher’s former resident Jack Hart, currently of Texas, was reminded of a similar record-breaking great cold snap 60 years ago that began mid-January until Feb. 25. Hart heard Minnesota just had 60 below temps and in 1936 he believed the temps got down to 63 below zero which couldn't be confirmed, but a temp of 48 below in Jan. 1936 was recorded.

50 years ago

February 3, 1971 -- Paul Bunyan and Babe stand ready for a mammoth, nine-day celebration in their honor, the Paul Bunyan Winter Carnival. Festivities include sled dog races, a downtown Bunyan Days sale, snowshoe races, stock car races on the ice, a Community Dance, a kiddy show at the Chief Theatre, a nickel scramble on the waterfront, and a host of other events.

100 years ago

February 3, 1921 -- The Beltrami County Wool Growers met and President Clark outlined the advantages of pooling wool for shipment to market. He stated there are approximately 9,000 sheep in the county and at an average fleece of six pounds would yield 45,000 pounds of wool with a somewhat indefinite assurance of 20,000 pounds of wool for the pool in 1921.