BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area recently announced its local non-profit grant application process is now open through March.

To be considered, agencies must be incorporated; not-for-profit and IRS tax exempt with 501(c)3 documentation; be non-discriminatory; have active, rotating volunteer leadership that represents diverse elements of the Bemidji area and have sound financial program management, a release said.

In addition, the agency must provide a local community service based on documented needs within one or more of United Way’s community impact areas: helping children, youth, and adults achieve their full potential in education; improving people's health and social well-being; or basic needs/income promoting financial stability and increasing self-sufficiency or providing basic needs/crisis emergency services, the release said.

Applications, including financials, will be reviewed by the Community Investment Cabinet. Members of the committee will make site visits to all applying agencies to ensure donor dollars are well spent and results are delivered.

Final investment decisions will be approved by the United Way of Bemidji Area Board of Directors in June.

Guidelines and the application are available online at UnitedWayBemidji.org, or can be requested by calling the United Way office at (218) 444-8929.