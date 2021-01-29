BEMIDJI -- This weekend, Buena Vista Ski Area is opening its tubing park for the winter season, kicking off its 20th year of offering the family friendly downhill activity.

After getting off to a late start, the ski area opened its snowy hills to skiing and snowboarding in mid-December, but this year’s mild winter set back the opening of the tubing park.

“We were a little bit delayed on opening the park this year because of the warm weather we've had. It was too warm for snow making for quite a while, and then sometimes when it was cold enough, it was high humidity and windy,” said Laurie Schaper, a fourth generation operator of Buena Vista Ski Area. “So the temperatures and the conditions have to be pretty conducive for snowmaking, but we're really excited to finally get the park open.”

This season, tubing tickets must be pre-purchased and online reservations made prior to arrival. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tubing time slots are limited in order to enforce social distancing.

For a two hour session, the tubing ticket rate is $20, and tubers must be at least 42 inches or taller. Adults must supervise children ages 7 and younger, and everyone must ride in their own tube.

Guests must wear face coverings indoors and outdoors, and the ski area’s chalet is now open to 50% dining capacity and tables and chairs have been arranged to accommodate social distancing.

Schaper said she and her family are looking forward to launching the tubing park's 20th year, as they have brand new tubes for folks to enjoy the activity with.

“You just come with your winter gear and with your face covering and we provide the tubes for everyone,” Schaper said. “My grandpa and my dad helped build the tubing park, and they installed a handle tow lift. So it gives the guests a ride to the top, which is nice and it has provided a lot of fun for many different ages and abilities over the years.”

To make online reservations for tubing, visit www.bvskiarea.com.

Buena Vista Ski Area hours this weekend

Tubing park:

Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30

Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31

Skiing and snowboarding: