10 years ago

January 30, 2011 -- Many individuals from around the state participated in the 10th annual Multi-Agency Winter Ice Rescue Training Exercise on Cass Lake, sponsored by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass Lake Fire Department. Over 30 agencies took part in practicing their rescue skills in the icy waters of Cass Lake.

25 years ago

January 30, 1996 -- City Attorney Al Felix and convenience store managers may have reached a compromise on an ordinance to crack down on underage tobacco use. The compromise will put a six-month freeze on a provision to ban displays of cigarettes and other tobacco products from counters and require stores to move all tobacco products out of customer reach.

50 years ago

January 30, 1971 -- Buena Vista Ski Area is experiencing one of its best years, with large numbers of skiers enjoying the light slopes equipped with four tows. The area has added more snow grooming equipment, a new electric tow on the Bunny Hill, and additional lights for night skiing. There is also a toboggan slide for the younger children.

100 years ago

January 30, 1921 -- The Birchmont Hotel finance committee will sell capital stock to the amount of $10,000 and bonds for at least $40,000 for the purpose of raising funds for the construction of the hotel. At least fifty thousand dollars must be raised by the citizens of Bemidji, and even that amount will not build a suitable hotel to accomodate all who will desire to patronize it.