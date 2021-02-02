BEMIDJI -- Bi-County Community Action Programs has offered its Head Start Young Parent Program since July 2018 and wishes to remind the public of the services provided through the program.

The goal of the program is to assist parents to be successful in completing educational goals and to be engaged in the development of their child. In a recent release, BI-CAP shared some of the positive experiences parents have had in the program, including feeling supported by a sense of community.

This program is funded with state funds to meet the unmet need in the community. Parents who participate are teens or young parents who have an infant or toddler-aged children. As part of the program, participants are required to attend school: high school or earning their GED, attending college for the first time, returning to college or attending a trade school, the release said.

The program follows the school year calendar, and offers center-base programming for the children as well as home visits and socialization events during the summer months. While the children are at school, parents attend classes.

Delaney May, a single mother, was one of the parents shared about in the release. May has three children, twin daughters Zoey and Peyton, and Jace, who attends Head-Start programming. "With the support of the BI-CAP Young Parent Program Delaney was able to reach her goal of receiving her Associates Degree," the release said.

Lindsey Olding facilitates parent education meetings, which are offered weekly for parents. Some of the parent meetings offered include the topics on things such as: separation anxiety, social emotional development, pyramid practices, Casey Life Skills, games to build relationships, adverse childhood experiences and resiliency, self-care and child development, the release said.

Olding recently asked participants to share, in their own words, what the Young Parent Program represents to them.

Here are some participant responses:

A Village: it takes a village to raise a child.

Our own little community and support group.

A safe place to talk about parenting struggles, accomplishments, etc.

Learning about child development.

Parenting tips.

Ask other parents about parenting solutions.

Have other parents to relate to and build relationships.

"Together these classes, paired with the support for young parents and their children, help foster their success," the release said.

For more information about participating in the Young Parent Program, contact Lindsey Olding at (218) 333-9887.