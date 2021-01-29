Judges in the MNA's Better Newspaper Contest chose the Pioneer as first-place winner in general reporting, sports reporting and for use of photography as a whole among daily papers under 10,000 circulation. The Pioneer also won second place for editorial page as a whole, third place for typography and design, and general excellence. In competing against all daily newspapers, the Pioneer won third place for headline writing.

Two Pioneer reporters walked away in the top spots for their human interest stories, with former Pioneer reporter Jordan Shearer receiving first place for his story "Searching for Solutions: Residents look for answers after construction accident damages homes." The judges commented: "Excellent story. The reporter included tons of small details that made the story."

Pioneer editor Annalise Braught received second place for her story "Scouting at home: Boy Scout Troop 25 holds virtual meetings." The judges commented: "Excellent story with a lot of different voices and details. Great lede."

Braught also won second place for her local breaking news coverage on the story "Seeking alternate accommodations: BSU requires students to move out of residence halls." The judges said, "Of all the pandemic-related entries in this category, this story was the most interesting and unique. The writer did a great job of relaying how students and university officials were trying to process the uncertainties before them."

Pioneer reporter Hannah Olson received second place for her hard news story, "Sheriff says credible threats were received Saturday; state Rep. Grossell takes part in citizen patrol," and won third place for her social issues story, "Epidemic within a pandemic: Bemidji region sees uptick in drug overdoses." The judges commented on her thorough and complete reporting on both stories.

Sports reporter Micah Friez received second place for his sports feature "The Case of Marty Connelly: A wild tale of rivals, revenge and the 1933 Bemidji basketball scandal." Here is what the judges had to say: "Enjoyed this piece immensely. It was thorough, well told and engaging throughout. Excellent job!"

In the columnist category among all daily newspapers, travel and tourism reporter Bria Barton won second place for her "Trip on a Tankful" column series. "Barton makes readers long to visit -- just as a travel column should," the judges said. "Her lively writing complements well the zany locales she reviews, with many great photos, too!"

Though the Pioneer is designed by many graphic designers throughout Forum Communications Co., Meghan Dowhaniuk submitted her work on the Pioneer for a design portfolio and won second place among all daily newspapers.

Two Pioneer journalists were honored with the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award among all daily newspapers. The award recognizes high achievement and dedication to the craft of journalism by a reporter, copy editor, photojournalist, editor or designer who has worked at a professional paper for two years or less. The award is named after longtime MNA committee member and friend Dave Pyle who worked to establish the award during his time as the AP Bureau Chief covering Minnesota and as a member of the MNA Journalism Education Committee.

Braught won second place with the judges commenting, "Editing, writing, planning … you name it, and this reporter can do it, and do it very well. It takes a special knack to be able to turn a seemingly hum-drum event into a riveting article – this writer has that knack."

Barton placed third, and here's what the judges had to say: "Very creative. The writer is able to find interesting tidbits in the most routine things. A great series that grabs the reader’s attention."

"It is always an honor to be recognized by our peers in the industry," Pioneer publisher Todd Keute said of the awards. "But even more rewarding is to provide our members good, quality, honest, local news delivered across all of our print and digital platforms, day in and day out. Thanks to all of our members and advertisers for their support in help making this happen. You are appreciated."