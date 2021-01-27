BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County License Center will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 4, in order for the staff to relocate back into the newly remodeled License Center area. Services are planned to resume on Feb. 5.

According to a release from Taxpayer Services Division Director Leala Roth, there are now two entrances to the License Center. One is for vehicle, DNR, and vital record services. The second entrance is for driver’s services, including driver’s license and state ID renewals, disability filings, and other driver’s services.

The newly remodeled area features three lines: driver’s services; vehicle, DNR transfers and marriage licenses; and a new express lane for vehicle/DNR tab renewals, ministry filings, notary filings, and vital record certificates (birth, marriage and death certificates).

The License Center is open to the public, and can be contacted at (218) 333-4148 or beltrami.licensecenter@co.beltrami.mn.us.