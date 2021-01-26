10 years ago

January 27, 2011 -- Four-year-old Courtney Silk was presented with a new Disney princess bicycle by Sgt. Jason Riggs on behalf of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. A reception was held in Courtney’s honor at the Law Enforcement Center. Courtney was riding her bike in September when she was struck by a pickup truck. It is believed that her helmet saved her life.

25 years ago

January 27, 1996 -- A basic difference of opinion exists between the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and local residents who believe the need exists to feed area deer this winter. Discussions were held between residents, the DNR and legislators concerning the DNR’s plan to use funds collected from hunting licenses to feed deer in northwestern Minnesota.

50 years ago

January 27, 1971 -- The new warming house addition at the Nymore skating rink was made possible by a $2,500 grant from the Neilson Foundation. Labor for the addition was donated by the Youth Hockey Association, the City Park Board and the Vocational Technical School. The 20-by-24-foot addition is equipped with lockers, rubber matted floors and electric heat.

100 years ago

January 27, 1921 -- The petition of Mrs. E. H. Smith for the five-year term on the park board is now being circulated. The women of Bemidji desiring representation in the city government have chosen Mrs. Smith as a desirable candidate. They stated that Mrs. Smith is well equipped and fitted for work on the park board through her wide experience both in civic and community work.