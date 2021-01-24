According to a release, the event started at the Beltrami County Courthouse, and after the march participants were treated with coffee and hot chocolate courtesy of the Bemidji Council 1544 of the Knights of Columbus.

The event is held annually in protest of the Roe vs. Wade 1973 U.S. Supreme Courts decision legalizing abortion," the release said. "This was the 48th anniversary of the decision. Over 62 million abortions have been reported since then."